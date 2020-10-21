Man pleads guilty to scamming Carter County homeowners out of thousands

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Joshua Kyle Wright, owner of Roof Builders LLC, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to fraudulently appropriating over $1,000 and using deceptive trade practices in Carter County.

According to Carter County court documents, Wright received a one year deferred sentence and agreed to pay $12,484 to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General in restitution. Wright will be required to pay $1,040 a month beginning Nov. 1, until the amount is paid in full.

Wright was accused of two counts of embezzlement and violation of the consumer protection act in Aug. 2019. As a part of the plea agreement, the two additional counts against Wright were dismissed.

Two elderly homeowners reported Wright’s fraudulent practices in 2018, after they both entrusted a large sum of money to him for the purpose of storm damage repair on their properties.

Wright reportedly entered into a contract with both victims, but failed to perform the work and caused more damage to their homes. The incomplete work reportedly caused water to get into one home and resulted in rot between the metal and wood of the residence.

In an affidavit, the agent assigned to investigate the case said one victim stated that he “felt like he was being held hostage by Wright and getting taken advantage of.”

Both victims reportedly had trouble getting in contact with Wright, and the agent investigating the case later confirmed that Wright had cashed the checks given to him during the course of the allegations.

The Consumer Protection Unit of the Office of the Attorney General is responsible for investigating and taking legal action against individuals or businesses engaged in deceptive, fraudulent or unfair practices. The CPU processes thousands of consumer complaints every year.

According to the OAG, individuals can avoid fraud by researching companies, asking people they trust for the name of a reliable contractor, obtaining written estimates from multiple companies, using companies that are established in the community and being cautious if a business asks for a substantial up-front payment.