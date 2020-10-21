Upcoming week brings temperature ups and downs

Drew Butler

A series of warm fronts and cold fronts mean temperatures will be yo-yoing over the coming days. Today and tomorrow will likely bring highs in the low to mid 80s before a cold front moves through Thursday night dropping temperatures and bringing a chance of rain. Temperatures will then gradually warm through the weekend before another potential cold front Sunday night dramatically lowers them.

Alex Zwink, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said these kinds of temperature fluctuations are typical this time of the year.

“We’re entering into the fall, so that’s when cold fronts start becoming more and more numerous,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “We actually had a warm front that’s gone through today and will bring temperatures up to the low to mid-80’s for Wednesday and Thursday.”

Zwink said a cold front will move into the area overnight on Thursday that will drop high temperatures down into the low 60s on Friday.

“There’s a chance of precipitation as it moves through early Friday morning, but nothing too significant, maybe a few scattered thunderstorms,” Zwink said. “After that moves through, it’ll drive the high temperatures down, but we’ll start working our way back up into the 60s and 70s by the end of the weekend.”

The biggest focus at the moment, however, is a major cold front that could potentially be entering the area on Monday.

“We have what looks like a pretty significant cold front that will be moving in on Sunday night into Monday that’s going to take our high temperatures down to around our normal low temperatures,” Zwink said. “The big question right now is just how that’s going to play out because we’re looking at a week in advance. Some of the models are showing it getting hung up out west kind of in the Arizona/New Mexico area, and if that happens it could take it longer to get here.”

When the cold front does arrive — whether that comes on Monday or later on in the week — it's expected to drop daytime highs into the low 50s with night time lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. The cold front will also bring a significant chance of rain into the area.