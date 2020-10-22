COVID-19 infections mark several new highs

Robby Short

Newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reached new highs Thursday in both the single-day reporting as well as the presumed active cases within the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Health announced 1,628 newly confirmed cases on Thursday. The newly confirmed cases increased the state’s total number of presumably active infections to 15,027, an increase of 1,104 confirmed, presumably active infections in the last seven days.

The state’s seven-day average for new infections increased to 1,235 new infections, while the state’s 14-day average increased to 1,208 new infections marking new highs for both since data reporting began.

Carter County had nine newly confirmed infections on Thursday, along with 10 new recoveries bringing the county’s presumably total number of active infections down to 128, after setting a new high of 129 active infections on Wednesday.

The state also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, three of which had occurred in the previous 24 hours, and all but two of which fell within the 65 and older age group. The state has reported 89 COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday and 186 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of October.

A reported 93 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations brought the state’s total number of active hospitalizations to 910, a new high and an increase of 162 active hospitalizations in the last week.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.