Johnston County resident killed during police pursuit, OHP seeking information on suspect

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking further information on a suspect in a police pursuit after he reportedly crashed into a vehicle, killing one Johnston County resident and critically injuring another.

At around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 22, the Durant Police Department began a pursuit of a Nissan pickup. According to OHP, the pursuit left Durant and traveled north on State Highway 48 through Bryan, Atoka and Johnston Counties.

At the intersection of State Highway 48 and 48A in Coleman, a small community in Johnston County, the driver of the Nissan truck, Shawn Baumgardner, reportedly struck another vehicle. According to OHP, the collision killed Glenn Trammell and critically injured Verna Lee Trammell, both of Coleman.

Baumgardner was taken into custody in Plano, Texas and OHP is currently seeking a first-degree murder warrant in Johnston County. According to OHP, the Durant Police Department was the only agency involved in the pursuit.

The OHP Traffic Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance in uncovering more details on Baumgardner’s activities in the 24 hours prior to the pursuit.

Investigators are also requesting that businesses and residents along the pursuit route check video surveillance systems that may have captured the pursuit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop E Headquarters at (580) 924-2601.