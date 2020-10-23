Trick or Treat on Main Street set for next Friday

Drew Butler

Trick or Treat on Main Street will be returning to the Depot District from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Friday, October 30. Several Main Street merchants will be handing out candy, and a costume contest will be taking place in front of the Tivoli Theater at 4 p.m.

Ardmore Main Street Authority General Manager Jeff DiMiceli said their office has received multiple phone calls from parents asking if the event would be taking place this year, and the response has been very positive.

“We’ve had several calls asking if we would be bringing it back this year, and we haven’t had a single negative response,” DiMiceli said. “The only question that was asked is if we would be enforcing social distancing, and though we can’t force anyone to social distance, we encourage everyone to do so.”

DiMiceli said they are also encouraging everyone to wear a face mask in addition to keeping their social distance, but masks are not required to attend.

Registration for the costume contest will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater in preparation for the contest itself at 4 p.m. The contest will be divided into three age categories: 0 to 3 years, 4 to 7 years, and 8 to 12 years, and prizes will be awarded to the winning costume in every class.

In addition to the multiple Main Street businesses that will be giving away candy, DiMiceli said other businesses from around the area have also contacted him to ask about setting up a booth to hand out candy as well.

“I think it’s going to be a really successful and fun event,” DiMiceli said. “I think people are ready to get out of the house and have a good time, and we want to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible.”