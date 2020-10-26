Ardmore man accused of abusing three-month-old child

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man was taken into custody this weekend after allegedly causing a disturbance at a local hotel, and is accused of harming a three-month-old child.

Officers with the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to a hotel located in the 2700 block of West Broadway Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 in reference to a welfare check.

“The reporting party made a complaint that she could hear what sounded like a baby crying in an adjacent room, and they could also hear a male subject yelling,” said APD Capt. Claude Henry.

Officers arrived at the hotel room and made contact with the suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Andrews. Henry said officers advised Andrews of why they were there and Andrews allegedly became very upset.

“They were able to look at the baby and make sure that the baby didn’t have any injuries,” Henry said. “At the time, they could see a little bit of redness on the left side of the baby’s face, but they assumed that it was associated with the baby sleeping.”

Inside the hotel room, officers reportedly noticed alcohol and marijuana sitting in plain sight. Andrews allegedly continued to be confrontational with the officers and began causing a disturbance.

“Mr. Andrews began yelling and screaming at the officers and using vulgar language in the hallway — disrupting other customers at the hotel,” Henry said. “Mr. Andrews was advised several times to go back into his room, which he refused to do.”

Officers then advised Andrews that he was being placed under arrest for public intoxication. As the officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, he reportedly resisted by pulling away and pushing the officers.

At the time, Andrews was transported to the Carter County jail and booked in for public intoxication and resisting a police officer. Henry said Andrews did have a medical marijuana card.

The remaining officers stood by with the three-month-old child. “During that time it became visible that the baby started having visible bruising appear on its left cheek, and they contacted DHS,” Henry said.

The child was taken into protective custody and later transported to the emergency room to have several examinations performed. Officers made contact with the child’s mother later that night and following the examinations, the child was released to its mother.

Andrews is now facing an additional complaint for child abuse. The charges have been sent over to the district attorney’s office and are pending review.

If you believe a child is being abused or exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or www.cybertipline.com, or your local law enforcement. The Ardmore Police Department can be reached at (580) 223-1212.