Cooler temperatures and rain expected to continue

The cold and rainy conditions from Monday are expected to remain in Ardmore through Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s today and tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast for both days. On the bright side, the showers will clear out by Thursday, and temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend.

Vivek Mahale, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the Ardmore area should not receive any of the harsh winter weather that impacted other portions of the state on Monday. According to an OG&E press release, as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, more than 69,000 customers were without power due to freezing rain, sleet, ice and high winds.

“The good news is that Ardmore looks a lot less likely for any significant winter precipitation,” Mahale said. “Most of the freezing rain will stay just to your north and west, but it may get close. Places like Davis or Pauls Valley or Duncan may see some freezing rain and sleet while it stays rain in Ardmore.”

Mahale said the temperature is not expected to drop below freezing at any time this week, but low temperatures around 34 or 35 degrees are likely. Today’s high temperature should reach around 39 degrees, and tomorrow should be in the mid 40s.

“Another round of rain and thunderstorms will move in by Tuesday morning, and that’s going to continue throughout the day,” he said. “We may get a break Tuesday evening, but then another round comes through on Wednesday morning. Both days have almost a 100% chance of rain.”

Mahale said the weather will dry out by Thursday morning and the chance of rain will remain low through the weekend. The high temperature for Thursday should be in the mid 50’s, and temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend. The forecast for Halloween calls for dry weather with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s and a low in the low to mid 40s.