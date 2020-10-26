Infections slow over the weekend

Robby Short

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 663 new COVID-19 infections Monday, the lowest daily total seen in the state since October 12. Total new infections from Sunday and Monday combined for 1,714, down from Saturday’s record for new infections of 1,829.

Six newly reported deaths were reported over the span, breaking a five-day streak of reported double-digit deaths.

A combined 46 new hospitalizations was also the lowest seen in the same span, less than half the daily average seen the week prior.

Active infections for Carter County increased to 156 over the weekend, a new high for the county. Nearly one third of the county’s active infections were reported since Saturday.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

