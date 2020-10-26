Man arrested after allegedly assaulting 11-year-old in Ardmore parking lot

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

One man is in custody after allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old in an Ardmore parking lot.

Officers with the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Northwest Commerce Street at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 in reference to an assault.

“When our officers arrived they made contact with a subject who stated that his daughter had been assaulted while walking through a parking lot,” said APD Capt. Claude Henry.

The mother of the juvenile was also on scene and she advised police that she and her daughter were heading back to their vehicle when they were approached by a man identified as 37-year-old Ryan Tarver, of Poteau.

“Prior to assaulting the juvenile he made an inappropriate comment to her, and that’s when he struck her with his hand on the left side of her neck,” Henry said.

The victim was treated by EMS staff at the scene and released. Henry said police made contact with Tarver shortly after they arrived on scene and he was taken into custody without incident.

Tarver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. He was transported to the Carter County jail, where he was booked in for public intoxication and assault and battery on a minor.

“Speaking with the mother, there’s no relation and they do not know Mr. Tarver,” Henry said. “The motive is unknown — he was booked in on a charge for public intoxication, so it appears that he was intoxicated and he made the assault while his intoxication level was up.”