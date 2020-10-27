Deaths mark new daily high for Oklahoma

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 22 new deaths associated with COVID-19, marking the deadliest day for the state since the onset of the pandemic.

None of the newly reported deaths had occurred in the previous 24 hours and all but one of the 22 deaths happened outside of the age 65 and older demographic.

The new deaths accompanied 1,010 new infections, 1,299 new recoveries and 132 new hospitalizations. The seven-day average for all numbers continues to be near, but not quite at the all-time highs, recorded on Saturday.

The number of currently hospitalized Oklahomans remain above 900, after surging to the new high nearly a week ago.

The active number of infections in Carter County fell by six on Tuesday, leaving 150 presumably active cases within the county.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.