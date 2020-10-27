Tishomingo coach accused of having meth on school property, under investigation for domestic abuse

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Tishomingo Middle School coach was reportedly arrested last week after officials found three grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle on school property.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old James Paul Stallings was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 22 and booked into the Johnston County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia — both misdemeanor charges. He posted bond later that same day.

Stallings is listed as a social studies, basketball and physical education teacher on the Tishomingo Middle School website. Johnston County Sgt. Alyson Orr-Dodd reportedly began an investigation last Thursday after allegations of domestic abuse were made against the coach.

"We received a report from the school about a domestic situation that happened out in the county," said Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd. "A deputy went to the Tishomingo school campus there and met with the teacher and the superintendent and the possible victim."

During the course of the investigation, Dodd said there were additional allegations made against Stallings claiming that he was possibly using methamphetamine, or had the drug in his possession. While on school property, Dodd said the coach's vehicle was subject to be searched by school officials.

"They searched the vehicle based upon the allegations and his demeanor and they located a small amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, turned it over to the deputy on scene and he was subsequently arrested for that," Dodd said.

The domestic abuse investigation is still ongoing. This is a developing story, more information will be released as it becomes available.

"It's just a sad situation all the way around and we hope that everybody involved is able to get the help they need," Dodd said. "We have a duty to continue to watch out for the children of this community and this county and we're going to continue to do that."