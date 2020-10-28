Active infections in Carter County fall to five-day low

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported seven new infections and 18 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Carter County on Wednesday, lowering the presumed active number of infections to 142, marking a five-day low for active cases within the county.

New infections spiked over the weekend, reaching 158 active cases by Sunday before declining throughout this week.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Across the state, active cases also declined by nearly 900 infections over the same span. Active infections were reported just shy of 16,000 on Sunday.

Active hospitalizations are also on the decline this week with 69 new hospitalizations reported Wednesday. The total number of individuals that remain hospitalized was reported as 885, below the record numbers seen heading into the weekend.