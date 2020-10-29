Active Carter County infections return to highest reported total

Robby Short

A reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Carter County sent the presumed active numbers of infections to 156, matching the previous high set last weekend.

Across the state, 1,041 new confirmed infections brought the presumed active infections down to 14,986 — a decline of 106 active infections — marking a seven-day low.

The data released by the Oklahoma Department of Health on Thursday included 20 new deaths associated with the disease, marking the third day since March where 20 or more deaths were reported, the second such day since Tuesday.

A seven-day average of 12.14 associated deaths marked the highest average seen since the onset of the pandemic. The seven-day average for associated deaths has remained in double-digits for ten consecutive days, with Thursday’s average nearly double the average seen at the start of October. Fifty-five newly reported deaths associated with COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, marking the deadliest three-day stretch of the ongoing pandemic.

The seven-day average for new infections fell to 1,096, the lowest average in nearly a week.

Fifty-nine additional hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 were reported Thursday as well.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Flu cases continue to rise with 9 new hospitalizations due to influenza reported during the week of October 18-24, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health. There have been a reported 26 hospitalizations from influenza since the start of the current flu season which began on September 1.

The Chickasaw Nation has already begun offering free drive through flu vaccinations at its Ardmore clinic, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Immunizations are provided to patients in the comfort of their vehicle and available to all persons.

To register to receive immunizations please use the Chickasaw Nation Influenza Immunization Qualtrics App at http://fluvaccine.chickasaw.net.

In addition, Chickasaw Nation Public Health Nursing is providing no cost flu shot clinics at various locations throughout the Chickasaw Nation, including community centers. Anyone 6 months and older can be vaccinated at these events. Masks and responsible distancing will be required. For information on upcoming flu shot clinic dates and locations, visit Chickasaw.net/Flu.