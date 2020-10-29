Ardmore Elks Lodge to host 19th annual Spaghetti Day

Drew Butler

The Ardmore Elks Lodge will host its 17th annual Spaghetti Day next Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Ardmore Elks Lodge located at 2526 S. Commerce St. As usual, a $7 ticket will award you a meal comprised of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, a dessert and a drink, and children ages 6 and under can eat free. However, things will work a little bit differently because of restrictions due to COVID 19.

Ardmore Elk Melanie Blackburn described some of these changes.

“Instead of having it downtown at Heritage Hall the way we usually do, we’re going to have a drive through in the parking lot of the Elk’s Lodge itself,” Blackburn said. “People can either call in their order, or just show up that day and get their meals delivered right to their car.”

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to the drive through service, orders of 8 or more meals can be delivered.

Blackburn said the money raised from this event will be used to help fund various events in the community throughout the year. For example, the organization holds several events with the Ardmore Veterans Center and feeds all the veterans at least a couple times a year. They also give out scholarships and provide youth drug awareness programs.