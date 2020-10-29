Wilson to hold drive through trick or treat event

Drew Butler

The City of Wilson will be holding a drive by Trick or Treat on Main Street event this Halloween, Saturday, October 31 beginning at 5 p.m. The trick or treaters and their parents are to remain in their vehicles at all times and any businesses or houses wanting to give out candy will deliver the candy right to the vehicle.

Vehicles are to line up on 8th Street facing south toward Main Street with Hewitt Road being used as overflow if necessary. They will then travel down 8th Street from east to west in a single file line down the middle of the street.

Wilson Mayor Frank Schaaf said the change to this year’s event is due to concerns of the coronavirus, and asks any parents and children who are not feeling well to not participate in the event.

“This year has been hard on all of us,” Schaaf said in a letter released outlining the plans. “This too shall pass, and we will get through it together. Who are we? We are the Wilson Eagles; we are Eagle strong. We wish you and your family a safe a scary Halloween."