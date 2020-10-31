Active infections remain near all-time high in Carter County

Robby Short and Michael Smith

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 infections and nine new recoveries in Carter County, lowering the county’s total to 154, three off from the all-time high of 157 reported on Friday.

The reported daily active infection totals have steadily increased throughout October. Carter County entered the month with 68 active infections and has since reported 344 new infections this month along with 257 recoveries.

Statewide, active cases and new hospitalizations increased for consecutive days after seeing both numbers decline. The state reported 221 new hospitalizations since Friday.

The eleven new deaths associated with the disease reported Saturday was the lowest since Monday. The state recorded 302 deaths associated with the disease for the month along with 34,393 new infections.

Ardmore Middle School moved to distance learning on Thursday due to a single positive case of COVID-19. Staff on Friday confirmed the move to distance learning until November 9 but declined to identify whether it was a student or faculty member that tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Ardmore City Schools has become the fifth school district in Carter County to make the transition to distance learning this school year due to the pandemic. In August, schools in Dickson and Springer implemented distance learning when cases of COVID-19 were identified on those campuses.

Earlier this month, Wilson Public Schools moved to distance learning when several cases were diagnosed and was slated to return to campus last week. Lone Grove Public Schools also made the transition to distance learning earlier this month and was scheduled to return to campus this week.

The most recent transition to distance learning only affected the middle school. Classes at Ardmore High School were underway as normal on Friday.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.