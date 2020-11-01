Madill High School raises nearly $1,200 during annual Pink Out

Beau Bearden

Many people across America know October is an important month to raise awareness for the fight against cancer and Madill High School joined that effort as the annual Pink Out on Oct. 15 raised nearly $1,200 with T-shirt sales and donations.

“The best part about Pink Out this year was being able to see the students at Madill come together to raise money for a cause that has touched all of their lives in one way or another,” said Madill teacher and Student Council advisor Molly Raley. “None of them were in protest of the project, and they took it and ran with it. Seeing them be a part of something bigger is always a highlight of my year.

“Also, it's nice to know that our community is so giving,” Raley continued. “Our students just have to ask, and the community is so willing to give. We live in the best place in the world, and I'm so grateful for that.”

Raley isn't the only one who’s thankful though.

The money raised will be split between the American Cancer Society and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Those groups were only expected to receive $500 each, but Madill rose above and beyond.

“Our goal was $1,000 so being able to surpass that was a blessing,” Raley said. “The Student Council and National Honor Society worked together to raise the money. The students worked hard to raise the money for such a great cause.”

And the funds should help greatly for the battle against cancer, which impacts millions each year. Raley hasn't been directly affected, but she's aware of how many do.

“Knowing that we walk the halls every day with people who are fighting the battle makes it a little more personal,” Raley said. “We want to give them the best experience we can, and having the students put forth such effort to help those who need it is a great thing to witness.”

The Pink-Out effort won’t end any time soon, as Raley and the Madill Student Council looks to raise even more money next year. They’ll also once again have some help from the National Honor Society any advisor Jennifer Rushing.