Active virus cases in Carter County remain at highest level of pandemic

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma neared 16,000 Monday as Carter County set another single-day record. At least 169 people in Carter County had active cases of the disease, marking only the second day with more than 160 presumably active cases.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 125,195 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, an increase of 1,084 since Sunday. With only 811 recoveries since Sunday, the number of presumably active cases climbed to 15,948.

Nine additional virus-related deaths were recorded by state health officials on Monday. While a vast majority of deaths have affected those over 65 years old, the death of an Adair County man between 36 and 49 years old was recently linked to the disease.

While less than 5% of virus-related deaths in Oklahoma have been people younger than 50, at least 57 deaths statewide have been 49-years-old or younger.

Carter County recorded 15 new cases and eight new recoveries on Monday, according to OSDH data, bringing the number of active cases to 169. At least 939 cases have been confirmed in the county since March, and 10 deaths have been linked to the disease.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.