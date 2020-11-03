Ardmore police investigating Halloween shooting

Sierra Rains

Ardmore police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the morning of Halloween.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of D Street Northwest on Saturday. One victim is currently being treated for a gunshot to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.