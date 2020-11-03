Marietta home destroyed by large structure fire

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Multiple Love County volunteer fire departments responded to a large structure fire that destroyed a home in Marietta Monday night.

Marietta Fire Chief Dusty Michael said his department was the first to arrive on scene at around 10 p.m. By that time Michael said the home, located off of Bill Halstied Street, was already fully engulfed in flames.

Marietta firefighters established a water supply and called in surrounding departments for mutual aid. Firefighters from the Lake Murray Village, Criner Hills, Shadey Dale and Greenville-Overbrook departments all sped to the scene to help.

The homeowners had reportedly made it out of the burning house before firefighters arrived on scene. Michael said two adjacent houses were in danger of catching fire, so firefighters put emphasis on protecting those properties. The two adjacent houses remained unscathed.

In the initial moments of the response, a power line next to the house fell into the yard and began sparking, creating an extra hazard for firefighters. After around three hours, Michael said firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire.

OG&E crews worked to restore the power line after the scene was clear. All that was left of the home were a few charred walls and piles of soot. Michael said the damage is being considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Michael commended the teamwork between the fire departments in ensuring that the other structures remained safe and working vigorously to extinguishing the fire.

“We always work really well together and we have a mutual aid agreement with most of the county, and automatic paging to us,” Michael said. “So, it worked just like it’s supposed to.”