One in custody, one injured following Healdton shooting

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

One man is in custody and another was treated for injuries following a shooting in Healdton Monday night.

Healdton Police Department Chief Marshall Cowan said officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Jon Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 2.

One victim reportedly suffered minor injuries to his leg and was transported to Ardmore Mercy Hospital, where he was treated and released. Cowan said the victim and his son-in-law had reportedly gotten into an altercation that night.

“The father-in-law went to his son-in-law’s house, and they began arguing,” Cowan said. “The father-in-law said ‘I’ve got something for you’ and he went back to his car. At that point is when the other gentleman fired the shots at him.”

Cowan said the suspect, who is a Healdton native in his early 20’s, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.