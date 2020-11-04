Ardmore man gets jail time for fleeing police

Sierra Rains

An Ardmore man has been sentenced to several months in jail in connection with a police pursuit that involved at least three jurisdictions across two counties.

Earlier this week, Jesse Rogers, 34, entered a plea of guilty to one count of endangering others while eluding and one count of attempted assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to Carter County court documents, Rogers received a sentence of seven years in the county jail with all but 90 days suspended on each count.

This means that Rogers will serve close to six months, or 180 days, of incarceration, followed by several years of probation. During that time, Rogers will be required to maintain mental health treatment for a pre-existing condition. He is also being required to pay a $1,000 fine.

Rogers was taken into custody in May, 2020 after Ardmore police were able to connect him with a pursuit that stretched from Ardmore to Madill. Police became suspicious of Rogers after he reportedly lied about having his vehicle stolen.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry told The Ardmoreite in May, Rogers called 911 to report he had been robbed at a gas station and the suspects had stolen his vehicle, which was used in the pursuit.

However, something didn’t add up. Henry said the details about the robbery changed as the investigation continued and did not match evidence.

Hours before Roberts called 911, an officer observed the vehicle speeding by him in the 1200 block of West Broadway. The officer pursued the vehicle into the downtown area and through several turns in southeast Ardmore.

The pursuit continued onto State Highway 199, where the driver crossed the center line and tried to run an officer with the Dickson Police Department off the road. Speeds of up to 120 mph were reached as the pursuit continued through Dickson and into Madill.

An officer with the Madill Police Department deployed spike strips, disabling the vehicle due to flat tires, and the driver fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver was not captured at the time, but police were later able to identify Rogers as the suspect.

Henry commended the communication between the departments following the pursuit.

“I think that they did a really good job in keeping their eyes on the vehicle whenever they’re having to stop at stop signs and red lights, and the suspect is blatantly running through them with no due regard for the public,” Henry said.