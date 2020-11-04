Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

Oklahoma reached another grim new milestone Wednesday. Another 115 hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 pushed the state over the 1,000 mark for active hospitalizations for the first time since the pandemic began in March.

As of Wednesday, Mercy Hospital Ardmore was treating 19 patients for COVID-19, five of which were being treated in ICU, according to Meredith Huggins, Senior Media Relations Specialist for Mercy Hospital.

“Like many hospitals across the state and country, Mercy Hospital Ardmore has had a high patient census over the last several months. There has been an increase in all types of patients and our ICU has both COVID-19 patients and patients with other health issues,” Daryle Voss, president of Mercy Hospital Ardmore said in a statement. “While Mercy Hospital Ardmore is regularly at or near capacity, bed availability is a challenging number to report because it is frequently changing as we admit, discharge and move patients throughout the hospital for the most appropriate level of care. We are working hard to open up beds while also doing what’s best for our patients and continue caring for them in a high quality, safe manner. Please take this virus seriously and continue following the recommended protocols including handwashing, social distancing, wearing a mask and getting your flu shot to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.”

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported an additional 1,246 new confirmed infections along with 17 newly reported deaths associated with the disease.

Of the new associated deaths reported Wednesday, only one had occurred in the previous 24 hours, 13 were in the 65 and older age group, three in the 50 to 64 age group and one in the 18-35 age group.

Carter County saw an additional 21 newly confirmed infections Wednesday, pushing the presumed active number of infections within the county to 177, the highest total to date. Carter County has reported 55 confirmed infections since November 1, 970 total since the state began releasing data in March.

