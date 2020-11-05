Commissioners approve $1.5 million bid for waterline construction at Exit 29

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

A section of Southwest Ardmore will soon be seeing the installation of new waterlines. Located near Exit 29 from Interstate 35, the new waterline will be located from Cypert Way and will run to the intersection of Myall and Plainview Road.

City Commissioners approved a $1,542,960.62 low bid from Howard Construction Inc. to take on the project during the meeting Monday evening. While describing the bid Utilities Director Shawn Guerin said the bid was significantly lower than the other bids, however he has been assured of the bid's accuracy after a conversation with the bidder and the project engineer.

“I just want to point out we had a wide array of bids,” Guerin said. “We had one really low bid and one high bid and the other three were all in the middle. Our engineer Wayne Barker had a conversation with Mr. Howard to make sure that nothing was missed and they would be able to complete the project within the budget.”

The new project is expected to begin before the end of the year.

During the meeting, city officials also proclaimed the week of November 8 through November 14 to be Military Appreciation Week within the City of Ardmore in honor of Veterans Day.

Commissioners also formally approved the official canine transfer contract for retired K-9 unit Boss to his handler Officer Jared Johnson. The contract formally relieves the city of all responsibility for the dog’s care and any responsibility for its actions. It also assures that Boss will be secured within a covered kennel of appropriate size for any times Johnson is not home to care for the dog.

Should Johnson decide he is unable to care for Boss within the next 18 months, the city will once again retain ownership of Boss with the responsibility of finding him a new home.