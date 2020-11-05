Paradise & Mill Festival set for Saturday

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

The third annual Paradise & Mill Festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The event will take place in the Paradise Alley Parking lot and will include arts and crafts vendors, food, live music and several other activities.

Holly Kelty has organized the event since its inception in 2018, she said the event has steadily doubled in size every year.

“The first one I set up in around a month, and we ended up with around 15 to 20 vendors and a food truck” Kelty said. “Last year that doubled and we had around 30, and this year that’s gone up to over 60.”

She said the vendors will be selling a variety of homemade crafts, jewelry, woodworking projects, and they will also have popup shops selling commercial goods. There will also be several vendors selling baked goods set up in an area organizers are calling the food court.

“We’ve got the Tacos la Palma food truck coming and we’ll also have a lady bringing in some chili and several people will be selling baked goods,” Kelty said. “The food court is new this year and we haven’t really had that in the past. I’ve got some girls coming in who are going to be my crew, and they’ll be keeping things wiped down and sanitized. Last year we just had wood so this year we’ve brought in tablecloths and things that can easily be wiped down and sanitized as best we can. We’ll also have plenty of hand sanitizer, Lysol and other cleaners, and we’re encouraging everyone to wear masks.”

The festival includes three musicians: Aaron Newman, Ben Brock, and Walton McMurray who will be trading off sets throughout the day. The singer songwriters will be performing acoustic music, and guests will be able to purchase adult beverages to drink as they listen to the music. Outdoor games will also be set up near the area for people to enjoy.

Other highlights of the day include photographer Ashley Pigg who will be hosting mini photo sessions, and the event will also have a hot cocoa bar with all of the fixings.

Kelty encouraged the entire family to come out for the day.

“It’s a fantastic family event, and we really encourage the kids,” she said. “We’ve got a free kids craft section with all sorts of crafts for the kids to do.

In addition to all of the excitement going on at the festival, artist Robert Smartt, who helped organize the festival, will be unveiling a new piece of art to go along with his piece “The Lady of the Roof” located at 7 on Broadway. The lady herself will be moved down to the ground, and a companion piece for the sculpture will be unveiled at 4 p.m.