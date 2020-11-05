Pandemic linked to 2 new Carter County deaths, statewide hospitalizations remain high

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

Two additional deaths in Carter County linked to COVID-19 were among 21 new deaths recorded in Oklahoma on Thursday. A record high number of new infections, active cases and hospitalizations were also recorded statewide as the pandemic stretches into its ninth month.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 129,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a record one-day increase of 2,101. With only 1,242 recoveries since Wednesday, the number of presumably active cases rose by more than 800 to 16,765.

The two additional deaths in Carter County were those of a man and a woman both over 65 years old, according to the daily OSDH situation report on Thursday. Carter County has recorded 12 deaths linked to the disease, with 10 recorded in Ardmore.

Carter County recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, sending the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 991. The number of presumably active cases in the county remained at the record-high 177 for a second day.

At least 119 more people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the disease and that kept the number of hospitalizations above 1,000 statewide for the second consecutive day. The seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations surpassed 95 on Thursday, the highest rate in Oklahoma during the pandemic.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.