Convicted sex offender sentenced for failing to register in Ardmore

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Madill man will spend the next three months in jail after failing to register as a sex offender in Ardmore.

Alan Randall Bales, 43, was convicted of lewd or indecent acts to a child in Marshall County in March 2008. According to Carter County court documents, Bales moved to Ardmore in February but failed to register as a sex offender with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records state that Bales was living at a residence located on End of Trails Road for more than three days without having registered. On Nov. 4, Bales entered into a plea bargain agreement and plead guilty to a felony charge for failing to register as a sex offender.

Bales received a sentence of five years with all but 90 days suspended and a $750 fine. This means that Bales will serve three months of incarceration, followed by multiple years of DOC supervised probation.

According to court records, this is not the first time Bales has violated his registration status. In January 2016, Bales was convicted of a felony charge out of Marshall County for residing within 2,000 feet of a school.