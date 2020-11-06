Florida man injured in Carter County crash

Sierra Rains

A Florida man is being treated for injuries following a Thursday morning crash in Carter County.

Brian Menasco, 57, of Tallahassee, Florida, was reportedly heading northbound on Interstate 35 at mile marker 32 in Carter County at around 3:17 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle departed the roadway to the right and rolled onto the driver's side. Menasco was reportedly pinned for about 45 minutes before he was extricated by the Ardmore Fire Department.

According to OHP, Menasco was transported to the Ardmore Mercy Hospital where he was admitted for a head injury.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. Troopers reported that seatbelts were in use and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.