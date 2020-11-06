Man convicted for defrauding area homeowners faces new embezzlement charge

Sierra Rains

Only a few weeks after he pleaded guilty to fraudulently appropriating over $1,000 from two Carter County homeowners, Joshua Kyle Wright is facing an additional charge for embezzlement.

Wright, the owner of Roof Builders LLC, entered into a plea agreement with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office on Oct. 20, allowing him to plead guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of violation of the consumer protection act.

District Attorney Craig Ladd said the latest incident did not come to light until after Wright had already pleaded to the charges. The district attorney’s office filed an additional charge for embezzlement against Wright on Nov. 4 and will be prosecuting the case separately.

In the latest charges, Wright is accused of having embezzled approximately $30,000 from an Ardmore resident on or around Oct. 2, 2020. The victim reportedly entrusted the money to Wright for purchasing materials to repair a metal roof on his residence.

The allegations are similar to those Wright was convicted for previously. Wright confessed to using deceptive trade practices to defraud two elderly homeowners in 2018. The victims both entrusted large sums of money to him for the purpose of storm damage repair on their properties.

Wright reportedly entered into a contract with the previous victims but failed to perform the work. As a result of his previous conviction, Wright received a one year deferred sentence and agreed to pay $12,484 to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General.

Ladd said the latest embezzlement charge against Wright does not violate the terms of his probation because it happened a few weeks before his probationary period began. Wright is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

Embezzlement is punishable by imprisonment in the state penitentiary for up to eight years, a fine of up to $10,000 and restitution.