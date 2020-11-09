Pandemic putting strain on Mercy Hospital Ardmore

Michael D. Smith

Local health care officials are urging the public to take the pandemic seriously as Mercy Hospital Ardmore feels the strain of COVID-19. The number of patients hospitalized with the disease has more than doubled in the past month, which is beginning to impact current staffing and resources.

“We are committed to continuing to provide high quality care for every patient that needs us, but we are concerned about the trend we are seeing, especially as we head into the holiday season,” said Dr. Pam Kimbrough, vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Hospital Ardmore, in a Monday statement.

Carter County recorded 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which sent the total number of cases to 1,089. The number of presumably active cases in the county also surpassed 200 for the first time during the pandemic over the weekend, with at least 212 confirmed cases not recorded as deceased or recovered.

According to Monday’s statement, Mercy Hospital Ardmore regularly operates at or near capacity. An influx of COVID-19 patients and those with other illnesses has reportedly caused long waits in the emergency department, and some admissions to the hospital are being held.

The hospital was caring for 24 COVID patients on Monday, compared to only 10 patients on Oct. 8. “The increase in community spread has put a real strain on our staff and resources,” Kimbrough said.

Despite problems reporting daily COVID-19 data over the weekend, Oklahoma’s top health official has said community spread continues to drive the pandemic across the state. The state’s daily reporting methods experienced irregularities beginning Saturday but continue to show a steadily increasing number of Oklahomans testing positive for the disease.

“We have no reason to believe our revised number is an anomaly, but instead shows community spread is occurring. We continue to urge all Oklahomans to take this highly-contagious virus seriously and act immediately to avoid large gatherings,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye in a Sunday statement.

“[W]ear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance to others. Together we can bring these numbers down and protect our friends, family and neighbors," he said.

Daily statewide numbers released by OSDH on Saturday recorded 4,507 new cases of COVID-19, which more than doubled the daily record, but state health officials said a backlog of data and a change from manual to electronic reporting for many labs was responsible for the irregular numbers.

“We know the daily case count alone doesn’t tell the full story,” Frye said on Saturday. He added that weekly trends, hospitalizations and transmission methods are also studied to better understand the disease.

On Sunday, 2,197 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded statewide, second only to Saturday’s record high daily new case count. By Monday, no new cases were reported on the OSDH website and the department’s daily situation report included Sunday’s numbers.

Going forward, numbers released by the state would reflect the previous day. A spokesperson for OSDH on Monday was unaware if the change in reporting would be temporary or permanent.