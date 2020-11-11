Failed ATM burglary under investigation

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A local bank was reportedly the victim of an unsuccessful attempt at an ATM burglary this weekend.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers received information at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 7 about a tripped ATM alarm at a bank in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue Northwest.

“Once officers arrived to the location they were able to witness an unoccupied truck which was backed up to an ATM machine,” Henry said. The truck and the ATM were reportedly connected by a chain and it appeared that the vehicle was attempting to dislodge the ATM.

The act reportedly caused some damage to the ATM but was unsuccessful in removing the machine. Henry said no money was taken from the ATM and it remained intact. The full extent of damage to the ATM is unclear.

“I’m unsure at this time if the ATM is operable or not,” Henry said. “It was disconnected from the mounting plate, from the ground. There was some damage at the bottom of the ATM for sure.”

Henry said he is unsure whether this incident is connected to a previous ATM heist in March. The department's Crime Scene Investigation unit processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Henry said police are attempting to locate a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.