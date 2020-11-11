Firearms targeted in attempted theft

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore police are investigating after two suspects allegedly attempted to steal several firearms from a local business on Sunday.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Campus Drive at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 8 in reference to a gun motion alarm going off.

“Whenever our officers arrived, they could see what appeared to be two subjects inside of a business,” Henry said. Officers made contact with the business owners and were granted entry into the building.

A perimeter was set up and the officers began to clear the building. “While we were clearing the business for the suspects we were able to hear what appeared to be somebody running on the roof,” Henry said.

The suspects reportedly escaped to the roof, jumped off and entered a wooded area north of the business. Henry said officers gave pursuit and initiated a K-9 search but were unable to catch the suspects at that time.

Property the suspects were attempting to steal from the business was recovered, and there was no reported loss to the business. The suspects' target in the burglary appeared to be several firearms.

“We were able to recover several firearms that they were attempting to steal from the business,” Henry said. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.