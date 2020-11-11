Ardmore police investigating shooting near Broadlawn Park

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore police are investigating after multiple gunshots were reportedly fired in a local neighborhood on Monday.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers received a call at around 12:30 p.m. regarding shots that had been fired in the 1500 block of Harris Street, near Broadlawn Park.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with several subjects at a residence in the area who were reportedly outside at the time of the shooting. Henry said the subjects were not able to provide very much information on the incident. However, officers did observe damage to a vehicle.

“We did find that there were approximately three gunshots that were fired and there was one vehicle that sustained some damage,” Henry said. No other damage was reported at that time and no one was injured by the gunshots.

Henry said the investigation is ongoing and police are working to develop leads in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.