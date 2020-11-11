Man charged for allegedly stabbing Ardmore resident's dog

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Yukon man is facing a felony charge for animal cruelty after allegedly stabbing an Ardmore woman’s dog.

According to Carter County court documents, Daniel Deason, 33, is accused of “willfully and cruelly injuring” a German Shepherd by stabbing it in the neck with a sharp-edged object. The incident reportedly occurred at a residence in Ardmore on Oct. 28.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident and the district attorney's office filed a charge against Deason on Nov. 11. He is scheduled to appear in the Carter County District Court on Nov. 24.

Cruelty to animals is punishable in the state of Oklahoma by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both a fine and imprisonment.