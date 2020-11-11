OK hospitals see record number of COVID patients Wednesday

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma broke the previous one-day record by nearly 200 on Wednesday. More than 2,100 new cases were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as Carter County follows statewide trends that show a rapidly spreading virus.

At least 1,248 people were in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, breaking the record set last Thursday when 1,055 Oklahomans were hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma grew by 2,177 to 142,334, and 19 new deaths sent the total number of virus-related deaths to 1,470.

In Carter County, 16 new cases were recorded on Wednesday to send the total number of confirmed cases to 1,111. The number of active cases in the county climbed to 205 after 10 new recoveries were recorded.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven't been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the 7-day average of the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus has risen from 9% to nearly 16% in Oklahoma and the average number of new cases each day increased from 1265.8 per day to 1,947.3

Wednesday also marked the third consecutive day of more than 20,000 active cases of the disease statewide, according to state data compiled by The Ardmoreite. 21,720 cases were not recorded as deceased or recovered on Wednesday, marking the highest number of active cases recorded during the pandemic.

Carter County has recorded 197 new cases of the disease since Nov. 1, the same number recorded in the entire month of July, and is on pace to record over 400 new cases. For comparison, the month of October recorded 350 new cases in the county.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.