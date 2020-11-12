Local OHP trooper receives 'Trooper of the Year' award for saving Ardmore woman's life

Sierra Rains

A local Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was honored this week for his quick response that reportedly saved an Ardmore woman’s life.

Trooper Austin Ludwyck, of Troop F, was awarded the 2019 Trooper of the Year award for humanitarianism and was among several employees who received recognition during the 51st Annual Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Awards on Tuesday.

The annual awards ceremony was delayed this year due to COVID-19 and was presented in a much smaller format. Each recipient was limited to one guest and the ceremony was streamed online for others to view.

“We find ourselves in the middle of a pandemic that has impacted several of our employees and it’s our responsibility to try and limit how much we expose the rest of our employees,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

In a statement during the ceremony, Scully recognized the importance of each employee of the DPS agency and the everyday work that employees do to keep citizens safe.

“Every day that you work, you’re doing an extraordinary job and you’re doing other things that you should also be recognized for— but we’ve picked the best thing that we could think of to recognize you for in front of everyone today,” Scully said.

Ludwyck, who joined the patrol in 2018, was among three troopers to receive Trooper of the Year awards. Ludwyck received the humanitarianism award for his “quick thinking, excellent response and life-saving actions” during an incident in the Ardmore Walmart parking lot on Oct. 28, 2019.

DPS director of media relations Sarah Stewart said Ludwyck happened to be in the parking lot that day when he heard cries for help. He soon realized that the cries were coming from the daughter of a 42-year-old woman who had been stung in the face by a bee and was suffering an extreme allergic reaction.

Realizing the woman was unresponsive, Ludwyck reportedly administered two EpiPen shots and CPR until EMS personnel arrived on scene and took over the woman’s care. “She became responsive and was ultimately transported to a hospital and treated for her condition,” Stewart said.

In a follow-up interview with the woman several weeks later, she reportedly credited Ludwyck for saving her life and was very thankful for his quick response and emergency treatment.

OHP Chief Brent Sugg congratulated Ludwyck and the other award recipients. “None of them do this because they want recognition. It is a privilege to serve, it is a privilege to serve Oklahoma,” Sugg said. “I am grateful every time I hear these stories and these are just a few of the things that go on every single day.”