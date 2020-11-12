Suspect in OHP pursuit charged with first degree murder

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A 33-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in relation to a collision that killed one Johnston County resident and critically injured another.

Shawn Michael Baumgardner, of Kingston, has also been charged with two additional felony counts for causing great bodily injury while eluding a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The charges were formally filed against Baumgardner in the Johnston County District Court on Nov. 4. According to court records, Baumgardner made an initial appearance in court the same day. During the hearing, Associate District Judge Laura Corbin set his bond at $500,000.

The charges stem from an Oct. 22 police pursuit in which Baumgardner reportedly crashed into another vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the collision killed 71-year-old Glenn Trammell and critically injured 63-year-old Verna Trammell, both of Coleman.

The pursuit was initiated at around 12:45 a.m. by the Durant Police Department near U.S. Route 69 and University, and continued to State Highway 48 through Bryan, Atoka and Johnston Counties.

At the intersection of State Highway 48 and 48A in Coleman, Baumgardner struck the Trammell’s vehicle, according to the OHP report. Glenn Trammell was pronounced dead on scene due to significant injuries and Verna Trammell was flown to Plano Medical City in Plano, Texas for treatment.

Baumgardner was also transported to the facility in Plano to be treated for injuries he sustained during the collision. According to OHP, the vehicle Baumgardner was driving was later found to be stolen out of Ardmore.

Baumgardner was taken into custody in Plano, Texas and later transported to the Johnston County jail, where he is currently being held. Baumgardner is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on Dec. 14.

First degree murder is punishable in the state of Oklahoma by death, imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for life without parole. The additional charges against Baumgardner could also tack on additional years to his punishment or result in a harsher sentence if he is found guilty.