Ardmore home, marijuana grow damaged in separate fires Thursday

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Ardmore Fire Department responded to two separate fires within only a few hours from each other on Thursday, Nov. 12.

AFD Fire Marshal Tim Lee said firefighters received a call at around 5:30 p.m. about a house, located off of 4th Avenue Northeast, with heavy smoke coming out of it. A fire had reportedly started in the bathroom area of the house, which was occupied by a family of two adults and three children.

Lee said the family made it out of the house without any injuries. The home, however, sustained some damage. Lee said around 20% of the house burned. Due to the structure of the house, Lee said firefighters had a difficult time reaching all of the hot spots.

“They had it out probably around 6 p.m. but we had some hot spots that were hard to access due to the add ons,” Lee said. While firefighters were still working to put out all of the hot spots, another call came in.

A shed-like structure at a residence located off of Hammers Road had reportedly caught on fire.

“It was a little shed — not a lot different than what I put my lawnmowers in,” Lee said. “We had to break a couple of crews off and run over across town for that. It was a little different response than normal.”

Firefighters arrived on scene at the second fire a little after 7 p.m. “It was a pretty large fire but it was away from the main structures so it was contained to itself,” Lee said. The shed was completely engulfed and a few propane bottles inside burst open, making loud noises.

Lee said firefighters quickly got the fire under control and were able to extinguish it within a couple of minutes. However, everything inside of the shed burned and all that was left of the structure was the metal frame.

“The little shed was a 100% total loss,” Lee said. “Everything in it burned, all of the contents burned up.”

Lee said the owners informed firefighters that the shed had been used as a home grow for marijuana. “The amount of destruction from the fire, we didn’t actually find any but they did say that they had been growing some in there,” Lee said.

The cause of the shed fire was reportedly traced to an electrical short and no one was injured. The cause of the house fire is still under investigation. However, Lee said the fire was not suspicious in nature.

The family is reportedly being taken care of by the American Red Cross. “We contacted the Red Cross and got them some help for the night, got them a place to stay,” Lee said.