Healdton Fire Department organizes fundraiser to help provide kids with winter clothing

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Every year Healdton firefighters notice children in the community that are in need of winter clothing.

To help keep kids warm this winter, the Healdton Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraiser to purchase coats, beanies and gloves for children in Healdton and surrounding areas.

The fundraiser will be held in the form of a cornhole tournament at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Healdton Armory, located at 668 5th Street in Healdton.

Healdton Fire Chief Ronnie Hayes said the fire department was looking to help out the community by doing some sort of charity fundraiser this year.

While discussing ideas, the firefighters kept going back to something they notice every year while handing out gifts for the town’s annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser.

“We kept going back to every time we do that fundraiser, we always notice that there’s kids there that don’t have coats, or beanies or gloves,” Hayes said. “We usually buy some for them anyway and hand them out if we notice it.”

With cornhole becoming an increasingly popular activity in the town, Hayes said a tournament seemed like the perfect way to raise funds to help more children stay warm this year. “It’s a big thing with a lot of our firemen and lots of people around town,” Hayes said.

Registration is $20 per person. Individuals can pre-register by contacting Hayes at (405) 243-8855 or register on the day of the tournament from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The fundraiser will also include a distance and accuracy contest which costs $5 per bag.

Each competition will include prizes for first, second and third place winners, with an additional prize to be auctioned off at the end of the day.

Hayes said donations will also be accepted. “We’re just trying to get as much as we possibly can,” Hayes said. “If people want to donate cash, coats, beanies, they can.”

Individuals are also welcome to donate to the fire department if they’d like, but all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards buying winter clothes for kids. Hayes said the department is hoping to make this fundraiser an annual event.

“We’re going to try to do it every year from now on,” Hayes said. “It will just be one of our normal fundraisers that we do with our fire department throughout the year. Just to show that we care about our town and we’re committed to keeping them safe.”

To find out more information contact Ronnie Hayes at (405) 243-8855 or Kenny Walker at (580) 229-6969.