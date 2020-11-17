New COVID-19 infections fall, active infections remain high in Oklahoma, Carter County

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The State of Oklahoma reported 1,551 new confirmed COVID-19 infections Tuesday, the lowest daily total in more than a week. Carter County had 10 new infections reported Tuesday, the lowest total in the same span of days.

Presumably active infections continue to remain high across the state. Tuesday, the 28,807 reported is nearly double the number seen at the start of the month, but down slightly from the all-time high reached Monday.

In Carter County, the number of presumably active infections fell slightly as well, but continue to remain near the all-time high at 254, an increase of nearly 40% since November 1.

The six new deaths reported Tuesday was the lowest daily total reported in the last seven days, it was also the first time in that span where newly reported deaths fell below double-digit, and only the seventh time this month where the state did not cross that threshold.

Reported hospitalizations statewide reached a new high on Tuesday with 1,381, a number that has steadily grown throughout November. The 64 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday was the second lowest daily total reported in the last week, with the lowest reported Monday.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.