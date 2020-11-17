Tishomingo woman killed in three car collision

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Tishomingo woman was killed in a three-car collision Monday night, according to reports by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at around 9:55 p.m. on State Highway 32, three miles west of Kingston in Marshall County. According to OHP, 31-year-old Samantha Carnes, of Tishomingo, was heading eastbound on the highway in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Timbo Miller, of Gordonville, Texas, was heading in the opposite direction. Miller reportedly ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected to the left and crossed the center median, striking Carnes’ vehicle.

A short time later, a 2020 Ford expedition driven by 64-year-old Donald Lustig, of Madison, Alabama, struck Miller’s pickup. According to OHP, Carnes was pronounced dead at the scene due to a head injury and was transported to a funeral home in Durant.

The other two drivers suffered a few internal and external injuries. Miller was reportedly pinned in his vehicle for around five minutes before being extricated by the Madill and Kingston Fire Departments. He was flown to Medical City Plano in Plano, Texas where he was admitted in stable condition.

Lustig was transported to Alliance Health in Durant and was admitted in good condition. The collision is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and a cause for the collision has not yet been determined.

The weather was reportedly clear and the roadways were dry at the time of the collision. According to OHP, Lustig was the only driver who was wearing a seatbelt.