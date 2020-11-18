SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Going the (social) distance: Festival of Lights opens early for Chigger Chase runners

Drew Butler
drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

Over 100 people signed up to participate in the virtual Chigger Chase this year. To add to the holiday spirit, Ardmore Regional Park has opened its gates for those runners who would like to run under the Christmas Lights. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, runners could time their race as an individual while they maintained social distancing and avoided crowds. The park will be open to Chigger Chase contestants again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Only those with race bibs will be allowed inside the park.

Travis Potete and Emree Johnson were the first two runners to complete the 5K on Tuesday.
Madison Dial, Anna Brown and Andrea Anderson before beginning their run.
Beth Cocchiarella and Yahaira Nunez of Dollar General prepare for their run. This is Cocchiarella's second time running the Chigger Chase and Nunez's first.