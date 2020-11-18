Going the (social) distance: Festival of Lights opens early for Chigger Chase runners

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

Over 100 people signed up to participate in the virtual Chigger Chase this year. To add to the holiday spirit, Ardmore Regional Park has opened its gates for those runners who would like to run under the Christmas Lights. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, runners could time their race as an individual while they maintained social distancing and avoided crowds. The park will be open to Chigger Chase contestants again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Only those with race bibs will be allowed inside the park.