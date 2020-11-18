Three injured in crash south of Ardmore

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Three individuals from Texas were injured in a crash south of Ardmore Tuesday night, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at around 11:20 p.m. on Interstate 35, near mile marker 28 in Carter County. According to OHP, three individuals were traveling northbound on the interstate in a 2018 Mercedes C300.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle departed the roadway to the left and overturned an unknown number of times. The vehicle eventually came to a rest on its wheels and the driver, Shad Wise II, 25, of Port Arthur, Texas, was ejected.

Wise reportedly sustained trunk internal, trunk external and head injuries. According to OHP, he was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore and then flown to Medical City in Denton, Texas, where he was admitted in serious condition.

Two passengers, both from Port Arthur, Texas, also sustained injuries from the crash. Antuan Babino, 27, was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore with arm and leg injuries; and Orthella Trahan, 34, was admitted to Mercy Hopsital with arm, head and leg injuries.

OHP cited inattention as the cause for the crash. Troopers reported that none of the individuals were wearing seatbelts.