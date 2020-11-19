Ardmore police respond to string of shootings, suspect possible gang activity

Sierra Rains

Ardmore police are investigating a string of reported shootings that have occurred over the last six months — some of which are suspected to be related to gang activity.

The most recent incident was reported on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E Street Southeast at around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers made contact with two subjects who had been inside a residence in the area at the time of the shooting. Henry said police are not releasing information on the number of shots fired due to the ongoing investigation. There was, however, reported damage to the subjects' residence and a vehicle in the area.

Henry said neither of the subjects were injured by the gunshots. The two subjects reportedly provided little cooperation with police. However, others who had witnessed the shooting provided officers with more information.

Henry said the department is currently following up on that information to develop leads in the case. “We also were able to process the scene and gather evidence that was left at the scene,” Henry said. “This case is ongoing and we will continue to investigate it to its fullest extent.”

Henry said police responded to another shots fired call that same night, but no other property damage was reported.

The department is not commenting on whether these incidents are directly related to prior shootings that have occurred over that last few months due to the ongoing investigations. Henry said no arrests have been made in connection with the shootings at this time.

The victim in an Oct. 31 shooting in the 300 block of D Street Northwest reportedly declined to prosecute the case. While police are continuing to investigate the incident, the case has technically been closed.

“As far as any type of shooting case, regardless if the subject wants to cooperate or not, the department will continue to investigate those crimes and gather all of the information possible,” Henry said.

Henry said police believe that some of the shootings that have taken place within the last six months have been related to gang activity, making extensive investigation of all cases vital.

The department has had past experience in investigating these types of cases as in 2013 and 2014 when the Ardmore area saw a large amount of gang-related activity.

“We’re continuing to investigate these crimes just to update our information and our files so that way if we have to go down the route of organized crime investigation again, we have a good timeline and good details of all the shootings that take place in the city,” Henry said. “That way whenever ATF or the FBI get involved, we’re able to share that information and use their resources to put a stop to this.”