United Way raises just under $1 million during 2020 campaign

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma announced that their 2020 fundraising campaign raised almost $1 million for the organization. In total the organization received $989,297 in donations, surpassing the $875,000 goal by more than $100,000.

These funds will be distributed among the organization’s 34 partner agencies located in Carter, Johnston, Love, Marshall and Murray Counties. Ninety-nine cents out of every dollar raised will remain in South Central Oklahoma.

A number of businesses, communities, schools, foundations, individuals and even the partner agencies themselves contributed to the amount of money raised. However, the Valero Ardmore Refinery was the largest single donor to the campaign. Their contribution accounts for almost two-thirds of all funds raised.

Sara Jones, community relations advisor for the Valero Ardmore Refinery, said Valero contributed a total of $643,571. This breaks down into $107,150 raised at the United Way Valero BBQ Showdown, $357,614 in employee pledged donations, and a corporate match of $178,807.

At the campaign wrap-up event on Friday, United Way Executive Director Daela Echols said she was thrilled with the amount of money raised and thanked everyone for their financial support.

“I just want to give a huge thank you to everybody who made this possible,” she said. “We were able to raise this money in spite of a pandemic, and we could not have done it without each and every one of you. The communities that we serve are absolutely amazing. Our agencies that put on fundraisers thought outside the box and worked very hard to come up with some extraordinary ideas. We always have amazing donors in our communities, and our corporate partners have gone above and beyond this year. This is an amazing year for us, and I want to say thank you from the bottom of our hears for believing in our mission and believing in what we do.”