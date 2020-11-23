Data continues to show worsening pandemic for county, state

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

The pandemic has claimed at least 1,649 Oklahoma lives since March, with almost one-fifth of those deaths recorded this month alone. Multiple data markers used to track COVID-19 across the state and Carter County continue to break daily records ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The state has recorded 177,874 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday. With 3,544 new cases reported on Monday, the seven-day average of new daily cases surpassed 3,000 for the first time, according to state data compiled by The Ardmoreite.

The seven-day average of new cases in Carter County has continued an upward trend since late August, when it fell as low as 1.6 on Aug. 28, and climbed to 28 on Monday.

Active cases across Oklahoma reached another record high Monday, with 33,844 reported statewide. The number of active cases statewide have set daily records since Nov. 17, when over 28,800 reported cases were not deceased or recovered.

Active cases in Carter County surpassed 300 for the first time Monday, mirroring the statewide trend. The 303 people not recorded as deceased or recovered in the county are among the record numbers reported each day since Nov. 19.

The trend of active cases and deaths have followed a similar trend statewide and locally since the spring, when Carter County’s first recorded death was among the first two confirmed local cases.

The month of November in Oklahoma has already recorded over 55,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 312 new deaths linked to the disease, surpassing record numbers set in October when over 35,500 new cases and 306 new deaths were recorded. Nearly 19% of all Oklahoma deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded in November.

Similarly, Carter County has recorded 533 new cases of the disease since Nov. 1, compared to the 350 new cases that were recorded throughout October. Carter County has recorded three new deaths this month and did the same in August. Nearly 37% of all COVID-19 cases in the county have been recorded in November.