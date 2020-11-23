Tishomingo man arrested for alleged domestic violence homicide

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Tishomingo man was taken into custody Saturday for the alleged murder of a young woman in what Johnston County deputies are calling a "senseless act of violence."

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Cory Boykin Saturday night after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence just outside of Tishomingo on West 24th Street.

Upon arrival to the residence, deputies and officers with the Tishomingo Police Department reportedly found a young woman who had been severely beaten and was unconscious.

Johnston County EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Mercy Hospital in Tishomingo, according to the sheriff's office. The victim was then transported to OU Medical Trauma Center in Oklahoma City, where she was pronounced dead.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office reported that the suspect had fled on foot prior to law enforcement’s arrival. While deputies were searching for the suspect, he reportedly made his way back into the residence and was later located hiding in a closet.

Boykin was taken into custody following a brief struggle and is currently being held in the Johnston County jail for first-degree murder. Charges have been sent over to the district attorney’s office and the sheriff's office is reportedly continuing to investigate the incident.

“Our deputies will do everything within our power to bring this case to prosecution and remove him from our community,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Nov. 22 statement on social media.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office also expressed condolences for the victim and her family, reminding the community that there is help available for victims of domestic violence.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim and her family," the statement read. "This was a senseless act, which took the life of an innocent young woman that had her whole life in front of her before being cut short."

If you or someone you know experiences domestic violence, The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma offers free services, including counseling and crisis services. The 24-hour Crisis Hotline number is (580) 226-6424.