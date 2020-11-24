One injured after vehicle crashes into building in downtown Ardmore

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

One woman was trapped after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in downtown Ardmore Tuesday morning.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers responded to the Neustadt Plaza building, located in the 300 block of West Main Street, at around 9:15 a.m. in reference to a vehicle that had struck the building.

A section of windows surrounding an office space on the first level of the building were busted out. Through a preliminary investigation, Henry said officers learned that the driver of a vehicle had been backing into a parking spot outside of the building when the driver reportedly accelerated into the southwest corner of the building.

The collision left one victim temporarily trapped under debris. “The victim was able to be removed and was transported to the hospital for a leg and possibly an arm injury,” Henry said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Henry said no other people were inside of the office space on the southwest corner at the time and no other injuries were reported. Officers do not have an update on the victim’s current condition at this time.

Henry said police do not believe the driver was under the influence or intoxicated. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.