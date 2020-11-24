Shopping local more important than ever this Black Friday

Drew Butler

The Ardmoreite

For many holiday shoppers, Black Friday marks the beginning of the Christmas season. In order to help kick things off, many retailers offer special sales and promotions, and those in Ardmore are no exception.

Ardmore Main Street Authority General Manager Jeff DiMiceli urged all area shoppers to consider shopping local not only on Black Friday but throughout the holiday season. This is especially important because of the stress put onto small businesses due to COVID-19.

“I think people should always shop local, but I think we really need to take into consideration the impact that COVID has had on our local businesses,” DiMiceli said. “They depend on us and I think we depend on them. I think we should be thinking about supporting them even more than we have in the past.”

In order to encourage more local shopping, AMSA is bringing back its annual Holly Jolly Shopping Days promotion starting on Black Friday and running through December 20. Shoppers at participating Depot District retailers, restaurants and professional and service businesses will receive one HJSD ticket entry for every $20 they spend. On December 21, a drawing will take place and three winners will receive “Depot Dollars” which can be spent at any participating business through June 30, 2021. First prize is $1,000 Depot Dollars. Second prize is $750, and third is $500.

Mita Bates, president and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, pointed out how money spent in the community often stays in the community.

“The numbers tell us that for every $100 that you spend at a local business, 68% will stay in the local community,” Bates said. “That’s a pretty significant dollar amount when you add it up, and that money stays in the community and goes to support our infrastructure, our community and our overall development.”

She also suggested stopping by a locally-owned restaurant when out shopping.

“While the focus on Black Friday tends to be on retail, it’s important not to forget our local restaurants as well,” Bates said. “They’re an important part of our business community and most of them now offer many options for pick up and take out — and they all offer gift certificates which can make great gifts.”

By shopping local, Bates believes it will help the entire community remain stronger.

“As we know we’ll probably have fewer resources moving into 2021,” Bates said. “The stronger we can keep our retail base the better off Ardmore will be.”