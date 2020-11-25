Man hospitalized after being shot at Ardmore business Tuesday night

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A man is in the hospital after reportedly being shot at a local business Tuesday night.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Commerce Street at around 10:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

While on the way to the area, police received word that a male had arrived at the Ardmore Mercy Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound. Henry said the victim had been shot once in the abdomen area.

Police were able to identify a witness to the shooting and are not releasing any further information at this time.

“The victim continues to be treated at the hospital and the investigation is ongoing as we follow up on leads,” Henry said, adding that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Henry said this incident is not believed to be gang-related or connected with any recent shooting incidents. This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.